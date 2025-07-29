Vice President Kashim Shettima, has arrived at the venue of the 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa for the second day of high-level engagements. #UNFSS2025...

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has arrived at the venue of the 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa for the second day of high-level engagements. #UNFSS2025

Day 2 of the Summit will focus on translating emerging priorities into concrete actions, with sessions dedicated to aligning investments, strengthening accountability, and accelerating national food systems transformation across the globe.

While addressing global leaders , Nigeria’s VP talked about the resilience of Nigeria’s food system to shock and crisis.

He also pointed out how the tinubu administration turned moments of crisis into opportunities, particularly with the declaration of a state of emergency on food security.

VP Shettima disclosed that Nigeria’s Federal Goverent has introduced broad policy guidelines to coordinate activities for enhanced food delivery.

He says the Tinubu administration has significantly increased the strategic grain reserves and is empowering small holder farmers, including women and youths by giving them incentives.