The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has reacted to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission involving Andrew Uchi, Personal Assistant to the SGF on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

In a statement signed by Director, Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, he explains the Office leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency , accountability, and integrity.

The statement adds that it recognises the efforts of the EFCC on the matter to ensure those found culpable are held accountable.

The office is asking the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations are still ongoing.