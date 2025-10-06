The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, CON, has extended an invitation to members of the Council of State and the Police Council to a hybrid strategic meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025. The meeting, which will take place at the Council Chambers in A...

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, CON, has extended an invitation to members of the Council of State and the Police Council to a hybrid strategic meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The meeting, which will take place at the Council Chambers in Aso Villa, aims to discuss critical national issues, with a particular focus on national security and policing.

Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office, explained that the session is designed to foster collaboration among key stakeholders in addressing pressing security challenges confronting the nation.

The invitation and details of the meeting were communicated in an official statement by Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information & Public Relations.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

Meeting with the Council of State at 1:00 pm

Meeting with the Police Council at 2:00 pm

Participants are expected to attend either physically or virtually to ensure maximum engagement.