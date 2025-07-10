The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has appointed renowned journalist, Yomi Odunuga as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity....

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has appointed renowned journalist, Yomi Odunuga as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

A statement released on Thursday revealed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Odunuga was a Deputy Editor with The Nation Newspaper.

Yomi Odunuga started his journalism career with The Punch newspapers as a Proof Reader.

He was the Abuja Bureau Chief and Deputy Editor (Nation’s Capital) of THE NATION newspapers.

Born on June 2, 1966, Mr Odunuga a poet, lyricist, reporter, and columnist, started his journalism career with the PUNCH newspaper over 27 years ago. He was, for several years, the State House Correspondent of the paper where he maintained two columns–Life in Abuja and the popular weekend treat called Inside Aso Rock.

His insightful and critical analysis of the intriguing politics of that period earned him accolades and recognition which later saw him being promoted to the position of Abuja Bureau Chief of The PUNCH newspaper.

In 2006, he was elevated to the position of Group Political Editor of The PUNCH.

He later joined THE NATION newspaper as an Assistant Editor and Bureau Chief in Abuja. At THE NATION, his rested PUNCH newspaper column, Knuckles, transformed into Knucklehead, which offers him the opportunity to continue his weekly interrogation and critique of the socio-political developments in the polity.

In 2019, he was appointed as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

After completing his tour of duty at the National Assembly for four years (1999 to 2023), he returned to the newsroom of The NATION newspapers as a Deputy Editor charged with the responsibility of conducting special interviews in addition to writing incisive and analytical articles.