Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken to Instagram to thank God for sparing his life and those with him in a helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State, seven years ago.

Reflecting on the miraculous survival, Osinbajo recalled that everyone on board walked away “without a single scrape.”

He wrote, “You have been faithful. More than just faithful. From my cradle days. Till this very hour. And I know you will. You will be with me. Till the very end. Ubangiji (Sovereign God). Yesu (Jesus). Nabaka godiya (I give You thanks). Sarkin duniya (The King of all the Earth). Nagode (Thank You). Are there grateful people in this house? Lift your hands and bless Him. God of my journey, I remember how You saved us. I remember how You brought us out.”

Recalling the 2019 crash, he added, “7 years ago, You carried every one of us out of that helicopter crash without a single scrape. Not one life lost. Not one wound left behind. Only mercy. Only grace. Lord, we are deeply grateful. We give You all the glory, all the honour, and all the adoration. NAGODE!!!”

His wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, also shared a message of gratitude, praising God for His deliverance.

She wrote, “Remembering the helicopter crash of 2nd February 2019. I give praise and thanks to God for His great deliverance. Psalm 104:1b. O Lord my God, You are very great.”

The incident, which occurred on February 2, 2019, marked Osinbajo’s second air mishap in seven months, yet both events ended without injury, highlighting what he describes as God’s mercy and protection.