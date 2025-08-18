The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has advised Corps Members to serve their fatherland with passion, loyalty and strong sense of nationalism. He stated this during his visit to the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Corps Members at NYSC Ebonyi ...

He stated this during his visit to the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Corps Members at NYSC Ebonyi State Orientation Camp in Afikpo.

The Director General also urged the Corps Members to respect the cultural practices of their host communities on getting to their places of primary assignment.

He added that the service year should be diligently used as a period of investment, in such a way that it would not lead to regrets in future.

General Nafiu implored the Corps Members to engage in Post-Camp training in furtherance of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, which was designed to make them financially empowered and self employed.

He further disclosed that the Scheme had partnered with several stakeholders that offer loans, business grants and other incentives such as free start-up capital to qualified Corps Members.

“Take advantage of the NYSC SAED programme to empower yourself and also cultivate the habit of saving for the rainy day”, the DG said.

NYSC Ebonyi State Coordinator, Mrs Foluke Oladeinde said a total of 959 Corps Members, comprising 474 males and 485 females were registered, and had been participating actively in all the Camp activities.

Oladeinde added that the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State Chapter, had provided a new transformer for use at the Ebonyi State Orientation Camp Afikpo.

“The transformer has already been mounted and awaiting connection to the National grid”, She said.

The Coordinator also informed General Nafiu that Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Francis Nwifuru had approved the construction of a new Camp Clinic, female Corps Members’ Hostel, Staff Quarters and three boreholes, which were all ongoing.