SERAP sues Buhari over refusal to probe Finance Ministry of missing N3bn public funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly refusing to investigate the Ministry of Finance in connection with the alleged misuse of N3 billion in public funds.

The SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated this in a statement issued on Sunday, noting that the complaint was filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the suit, SERAP sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to ensure the investigation of the alleged missing N3.1bn of public funds, the prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible, and the recovery of any missing public money.

“The allegations that over N3bn of public funds are missing amount to a fundamental breach of national anticorruption laws and the country’s international obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.”

The human rights organisation further clarified that it was in the interest of the public for these allegations to be investigated in order to “end the impunity of perpetrators.

“The consequences of corruption are felt by citizens on a daily basis. Corruption exposes them to additional costs, and undermines economic development of the country, trapping the majority of Nigerians in poverty and depriving them of opportunities.

“President Buhari’s constitutional responsibility to ensure the investigation and prosecution of allegations of corruption, as well as recovery of any missing public funds, is contained in Section 15[5] of the Nigerian Constitution, which provides that ‘the State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power’, and in the Oath of Office in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

“According to the report of the Auditor-General for 2018, the Ministry of Finance spent N24,708,090.00 on pre-retirement training but without any document. The consultant hired also failed to quote any price as the cost of the training but the Ministry paid N5,670,060.00 to the consultant.

“Request for payment from the consultant was dated 20 January 2017 while the first payment voucher in his favour was dated 13 January 2017 (7 days before his request).

“The Ministry also reportedly failed to account for N2,885,772,493.27 released to the Ministry from the Service Wide Vote to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in meetings, and contribution to Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“The money was spent without approval and any documents. The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been mismanaged.”

Joined in the suit as Respondents are Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation; and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.