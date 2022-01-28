Senator Teslim Folarin’s wife is dead

Angela Nwaka Folarin, Wife of Senator representing Oyo Central Teslim Folarin, is dead.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senator, Yekeen Olaniyi, confirmed the death in a statement.

Advertisement

According to the statement, “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK.

Advertisement

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door.

He prayed Almighty God Comforts the family and Grant the deceased eternal rest.