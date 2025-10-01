Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, has congratulated Nigerians on the nation’s 65th Independence anniversary, urging citizens to remain steadfast in building a more united and prosperous country. In his goodwill message, the lawmaker extended warm felicit...

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, has congratulated Nigerians on the nation’s 65th Independence anniversary, urging citizens to remain steadfast in building a more united and prosperous country.

In his goodwill message, the lawmaker extended warm felicitations to Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, describing the anniversary as a reminder of the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers who secured self-determination 65 years ago.

He commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of challenges, stressing that their faith and commitment to national progress remain a source of inspiration.

“Together, we have weathered storms and celebrated triumphs, always emerging stronger and more united,” Senator Ekpenyong stated.

While calling for collective effort in sustaining the nation’s growth, he prayed for God’s continued blessings on the Federal Republic of Nigeria.