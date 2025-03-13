The Senate has replied to Senator Natasha-Akpoti-Uduaghan’s complaint at the United Nations Inter parliamentary conference in New York through a letter by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Chairperson of the House of Representatives committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, who is representing Nigeria at the event in an official capacity, read the letter at the event.

The Senate in its response said “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of allegation of sexual harassment or assault.

Mrs Ogbara, however, called for a thorough investigation into the allegation by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The Kogi Lawmaker had taken her case before the global institution for them to prevail over what she says is an injustice meted on her.