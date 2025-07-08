The Nigerian Senate is taking steps to tighten disciplinary measures against its members, as it begins the process of amending the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act....

This move follows last Friday’s Federal High Court judgment which faulted the Senate’s suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In that judgment, Justice Binta Nyako described the six-month suspension as excessive and criticized the ambiguity in both the Senate Standing Rules and the Act regarding the duration of such disciplinary actions.

In response, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, representing Borno Central, on Tuesday sponsored an amendment bill which scaled first reading on the floor of the Senate.

The proposed amendment seeks to provide clearer legal backing for disciplinary actions within the National Assembly and avoid further judicial pushbacks.