The Senate is considering a major legislative change that would relocate Nigeria’s presidential inauguration ceremony from Eagle Square to the National Assembly complex.

The proposal forms part of a broader initiative to institutionalise an annual presidential address to the nation on 12 June – Democracy Day – in recognition of its historical significance in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Speaking to reporters, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele revealed that the Red Chamber plans to introduce a bill mandating the annual address.

“We are hoping to bring a bill soon to institutionalise the President’s address on June 12 because of its historical importance,” Bamidele said. “There can’t be a better time to address the nation through the parliament than on Democracy Day, especially as it’s a joint sitting of the National Assembly.”

He added that the proposed legislation would also recommend relocating future presidential inauguration ceremonies to the National Assembly premises, beginning with the next transition of power.

“We are hoping, in that bill, to ensure that the swearing-in ceremony of the next President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, whom we believe will be President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is held within the arcade of the National Assembly,” he stated.

In a related development, the Senate is reviewing the implementation of the 2024 national budget, with particular attention to capital projects. Bamidele noted that lawmakers are considering extending the capital expenditure timeline to allow for full implementation.

“We have to sit and assess the full implementation of the 2024 budget. We will further extend the capital expenditure timeline while ensuring the 2025 budget is fully executed,” he said.

The proposals highlight a growing legislative effort to align national democratic traditions with parliamentary processes and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.