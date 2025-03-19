The Senate has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged annexation of Nigeria’s mangrove territories and islands by the Republic of Cameroon.

The Upper Chamber has also resolved to engage with President Bola Tinubu through its leadership to take decisive action in securing Nigeria’s territorial integrity, including the protection of 2,560 oil wells reportedly affected by this encroachment.

These resolutions follow a motion debated on the Senate floor, where lawmakers expressed serious concerns over what they describe as a growing threat of foreign encroachment on Nigerian islands.

With growing concerns over territorial sovereignty, the Nigerian Senate has launched an investigation into what it calls a breach of international agreements with regards to the alleged occupation of Nigerian islands by Cameroon.

Lawmakers warn that the economic and security implications of this development are alarming.

They stressed that the loss of these territories and natural resources could significantly impact Nigeria’s economy and national security.

In response, the Senate has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the situation and present its findings.

Lawmakers are also urging President Tinubu to take swift action in reclaiming Nigeria’s territories and ensuring the protection of its oil-rich waters.