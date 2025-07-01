The Senate has postponed the North-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution earlier scheduled to hold this week.

This follows the demise of elder statesman and prominent industrialist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

According to the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio a new date will be agreed upon by stakeholders upon the return of the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Senator Jibrin Barau, from Saudi Arabia, where he is currently leading a delegation to condole with the Dantata family.

The Senate, during Tuesday’s plenary, observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Dantata, whom lawmakers described as a great Nigerian and a remarkable philanthropist whose impact transcended generations.