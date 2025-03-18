A major development may soon unfold in Nigeria’s digital space, as social media giants may be required to establish physical offices in the country.

The Nigerian Senate has moved a step closer to passing a bill that would mandate platforms like Meta, Instagram, TikTok, and even independent bloggers to set up a verifiable presence in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation, aimed at ensuring better user support, compliance with Nigerian laws, and tax obligations, has scaled the second reading in the Senate.

Sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko, the bill was first introduced on November 21, 2024.

Lawmakers emphasise that this is not an attempt to stifle free speech but rather to enhance accountability, clarity, and regulatory compliance in the digital ecosystem.

The Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security will review the bill further through a public hearing and is expected to report back to the Senate within two months.