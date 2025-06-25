The Senate has passed a bill authorising the issuance of over ₦1.48 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for Rivers State’s 2025 fiscal year.

The breakdown of the budget includes ₦120.8 billion for debt servicing, ₦287.3 billion for recurrent expenditure, and a significant ₦1.07 trillion earmarked for capital projects.

This approval followed a clause-by-clause consideration of the report submitted by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Emergency Rule, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The move comes under the special administrative arrangement currently in place in Rivers State.

The Senate says it expects judicious implementation of the funds for the benefit of the people.