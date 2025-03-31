Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele has Justified the unanimous approval of the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu in the heat of the political crisis in the state.

Senator Bamidele was speaking at the twenty ninth Convocation ceremony of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Eminent Nigerians including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji among others joined the graduands to celebrate.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and it’s ratification by the national Assembly caused widespread debate, but the Senate leader used this avenue to defend the action of the national Assembly.

Sixteen thousand four hundred and sixty four students graduated from the institution at its 29th Convocation.