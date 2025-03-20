The Senate has entered a closed session to receive briefings from the President of the Senate regarding the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The session, in accordance with Order 135 of the Senate’s standing rules, follows the receipt of an official letter detailing the proclamation.

While reading the letter, the President of the Senate confirmed that he had received official copies of the gazette outlining the specifics of the emergency, including the suspension of the State Governor and Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

For the proclamation to take full effect, the President will require the approval of a two-thirds majority of the Senate.

Meanwhile, there was a moment of tension when the Senator representing Bayelsa West attempted to raise a point of order, citing Orders 133 and 135 of the Senate’s standing rules.

Initially, the President of the Senate shut him down, arguing that his intervention was an attempt to distract proceedings, especially given an earlier interview where the senator publicly stated he would not support the ratification of the proclamation.

However, the Senate later gave him an opportunity to speak, where he clarified that his point of order was simply to ensure that the matter was considered in a closed session, in line with Senate rules.

His motion was eventually upheld, with the President of the Senate noting that the Senate Leader was about to move the motion before the interruption occurred.