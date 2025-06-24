The Senate has approved a bill to amend the 2024 Appropriation Act, extending the capital component of the budget from June 30 to December 31, 2025.

This marks the second time the capital spending timeline is being extended, aimed at facilitating ongoing procurement processes and the completion of key capital projects.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the persistent delays in capital budget implementation, calling it a worrisome trend.

They urged the Committees on Finance and Appropriations to intensify oversight to ensure effective execution moving forward.

To fast-track the process, the Senate suspended Rule 78(1), allowing for the first, second, and third readings of the bill all in one sitting.