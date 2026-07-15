The Nigerian Senate has donated the sum of N50m to the families of victims of the Oriire school abduction, who lost their lives during the incident. This was disclosed during plenary on Wednesday. TVC News Online reports that the school principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, speaking at the Oyo State Government…...

The Nigerian Senate has donated the sum of N50m to the families of victims of the Oriire school abduction, who lost their lives during the incident.

This was disclosed during plenary on Wednesday.

TVC News Online reports that the school principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, speaking at the Oyo State Government House on Monday, revealed that the kidnappers killed male teachers during the abduction to pressure the government to accede to their demands.

Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Oyo State, also revealed that the army lost at least two men during the rescue operation.

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The donation formed part of resolutions adopted by the Red Chamber following deliberations on the May 15 attack, which saw armed bandits invade communities in Oriire, killing residents and abducting dozens of pupils, students and teachers from three schools. The victims were rescued after spending 56 days in captivity following a coordinated security operation.

The Senate also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for the successful rescue operation, while paying tribute to security personnel who lost their lives during the mission.

TVC News reports that the victims were rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces on Friday, July 10, 2026. While many have since reunited with their families, nine victims remain under medical observation at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso.