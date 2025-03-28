The Senate has confirmed Nnanna Uzor Kalu’s appointment as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission, alongside 11 other members.

Mr Kalu’s confirmation was initially delayed due to a petition against him, but the senate unanimously approved his nomination after receiving a favourable report from the ethics committee.

The ethics committee’s report recommended that the senate uphold his nomination as Commissioner representing the South-East in the NASC.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed the NASC members on the 20th of February 20.

Mr Kalu, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, is the younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North.

The NASC chairman is Saviour Enyiekere, representing the South-South. Other members include Suleiman Hunkuyi and Yusuf Yusuf from the North-West, Aminu Malle and Alhaji Mahmud from the North-East, and Mark Terso and Salihu Balogun from the North-Central among others.