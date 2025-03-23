A coordinated effort by a Joint Security Team, comprising the Police, Military, Civil Defence, AVG Ichida, and Ihiala units in the early hours of Sunday, 23rd March 2025, has successfully secured the release of Reverend Father Stephen Echezona in Ihiala.

The priest, who had been abducted, was rescued unharmed and is now safe.

The incident began at a fuel station in Ichida, where Reverend Father Echezona was forcibly taken by armed criminals operating in a white Lexus SUV without a registration plate.

A joint security force engaged the assailants in a gunfight, during which the criminals, overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the security team, abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene, taking the priest hostage.

The security operatives subsequently recovered the white Lexus SUV used by the assailants.

Following the initial confrontation, the Joint Security Team launched a coordinated pursuit of the criminals. Security checkpoints across the state were alerted, and operatives were mobilised to track down the assailants.

The sustained pressure from the security forces forced the criminals to abandon Reverend Father Echezona in Ihiala and escape into a nearby bush.

The Joint Security Team has now taken control of the scene in Ihiala to conduct further investigations and operations aimed at apprehending the armed criminals.

Additionally, efforts are underway to recover the Toyota Highlander belonging to Reverend Father Echezona, which was taken during the abduction.

Authorities have assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and to prevent similar incidents in the future.