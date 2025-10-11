Several individuals believed to be security operatives were arrested on Saturday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos, after being caught with more than $6.1 million in undeclared cash. The group was attempting to board an Aero Contractors domestic flight when they were i...

Several individuals believed to be security operatives were arrested on Saturday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos, after being caught with more than $6.1 million in undeclared cash.

The group was attempting to board an Aero Contractors domestic flight when they were intercepted during routine screening.

While the exact number of suspects remains unclear, multiple sources at the airport confirmed that they were found in possession of several large boxes filled with U.S. dollars. The group had reportedly passed initial security checks without incident.

However, suspicions were raised by Aero Contractors staff who noticed the unusually heavy boxes near the aircraft.

“Our security team flagged the baggage due to its size and weight,” said Ado Sanusi, Managing Director of Aero Contractors.

“The individuals refused to check in the luggage and eventually admitted that it contained money, which had not been declared.”

Sanusi added that the men claimed to be security agents escorting a suspect and accompanying evidence, which initially allowed them to bypass certain checks.

READ ALSO: Ogun Gateway Airport Begins Scheduled Commercial Flights

However, their behavior at the boarding gate prompted Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers to intervene.

Upon further inspection, the AVSEC team escalated the matter, handing the suspects over to the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS, in turn, transferred the case to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

Airport officials expressed concern over the apparent abuse of law enforcement privileges. “They claimed they were transporting a suspect, but they failed to follow established procedures for doing so,” Sanusi noted.

“In such cases, airlines must be formally notified in advance, and specific boarding protocols must be followed. None of that happened here.”