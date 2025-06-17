Security forces in Zamfara have rescued two people abducted by suspected bandits in Moriki District, Zurmi Local Government Area of the state, authorities said on Tuesday.

Akelicious reports that the incident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. on 16 June 2025, when armed bandits attacked farmers along Dunfawa–Alawa Road in Moriki and abducted five people.

In a separate attack, another group of bandits kidnapped two farmers in Tudun Moriki.

A combined team of troops and members of the Civilian Protection Group (CPG) engaged the suspects in a gun battle.

The operation resulted in the rescue of Malam Adamu Kasimu and Ibrahim Haruna, while efforts are ongoing to free the remaining victims.