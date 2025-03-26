A joint security operation in Rivers State has thwarted an attempt to bomb an oil pipeline, leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of a cache of arms and ammunition.

The incident occurred on 21st March in Allu-Rumuekpe, Ikwerre Local Government Area, where militants tried to attack the facility but were intercepted by security forces. Some of the assailants died in the confrontation, while others were captured.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, displayed the recovered weapons, which included firearms, explosives, and other materials. Six hostages held by the suspects were also freed during the operation.

This comes after the declaration of emergency rule on 18th March, which led to heightened security measures to protect critical infrastructure in the region.

In a separate development, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), confirmed the resignation of the Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke.

Dr. Iyingi Brown, Permanent Secretary of Welfare, will serve as the interim replacement.

Additionally, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika has been appointed as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The crackdown on pipeline vandalism and the government reshuffle highlight ongoing efforts to restore stability in Rivers State.