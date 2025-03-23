The FCT Police Command, in collaboration with the military, has successfully rescued a kidnapped naval officer, along with two civilians, who were abducted by armed criminals in Mpape, Abuja, on March 21, 2025.

At approximately 7:35 PM on the said date, heavily armed assailants attacked the Maman Vatsa Estate gate, blocked Mpape Road, and opened fire on moving vehicles before abducting the three victims. Shortly after the attack, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of ₦500 million for the naval officer and ₦200 million each for the two civilians.

Upon receiving the distress report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command, DCP Isyaku Sharu, in collaboration with military authorities, mobilized a joint operation led by the Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and comprising of personnel of the Nigerian military DSS hunters, and members of the local Hunters’ Group.

An intense search-and-rescue operation was conducted across Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills, covering areas in the FCT and Nasarawa State.

Acting on credible intelligence, between 2:00 AM and 5:30 AM on March 23, 2025, operatives traced the suspects to a Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State, where four (4) suspects were arrested, and the victims were rescued unharmed.

Additionally, the sum of ₦3.2 million, suspected to be ransom money from previous kidnapping operations, was recovered from the suspects.

The victims are currently in stable condition and are receiving medical attention at the Nigerian Army Clinic.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the remaining suspects currently at large.

Security deployments has also been reinforced in Mpape and surrounding areas to prevent future occurrences. As members of the public are advised to go about their daily activities without any apprehension.

The FCT Police Command urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Police via the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653 Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192.