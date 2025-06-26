Saudi Arabia and Nigeria’s Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, have both announced that Thursday, 26 June 2025, marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1 Muharram 1447 AH.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday evening, declaring the start of the sacred month of Muharram. The announcement was shared via official platforms, including the Haramain service, which conveyed prayers for King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the global Muslim community.

In Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), aligned with Saudi Arabia’s declaration, confirming that the new moon had been sighted in parts of the country. He urged Muslims across Nigeria to observe the month with devotion, reflection, and peace.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam and marks the beginning of the Hijri calendar. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is expected to fall on Saturday, 5 July 2025, and is observed by many Muslims through fasting and prayer.

The simultaneous announcements reaffirm global Islamic unity and set the tone for the spiritual significance of the new year.