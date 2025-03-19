Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an ultra-modern 18-classroom block at Ajegunle Junior/Senior High School to enhance the learning environment for students.

Ajegunle area of Lagos is a flood-prone area, making the government use concrete piles for the new structures.

Residents have craved for a modern school in the vicinity for years, until the old building used as a school gave way for the ultra-modern one.

For Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, this is another promise kept.

From Ajegunle to Ikorodu area of the state, Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also inaugurates another 18-classroom block and a modern sports complex at Keme Balogun Junior College, Ibeshe, Ikorodu.