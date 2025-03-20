The alleged Killer of Salome Adaidu, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has claimed ignorance of what happened to the victim after she visited his room in Karshi town in Nasarawa on the eleventh of January, 2025.

Oluwatimileyin Ajayi was at the High Court two in Lafia where he is facing a one count charge of culpable homicide.

It was day three of the trial of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi who is allegedly responsible for the killing of Salome Adaidu.

The Prosecuting Counsels closed their case on the second day of the trial after presenting five witnesses and nineteen exhibits which was admitted by the court.

But the defence counsels opened their case on Wednesday and presented Oluwatimileyin Ajayi as the only witness to testify and be cross-examined.

In his testimony, the defendant claimed that he was oblivious of happenings around him after him and his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu had a boyfriend and girlfriend time in his room.

He stated that he only recovered consciousness at the hospital in Lafia while in police custody, and he refused to give his comments while in sound mind.

However, the prosecutors cross-examined the prisoner and were certain that they would be able to demonstrate that he was of sound mind when he committed the offense and made his statement.