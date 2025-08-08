A leading Islamic scholar in Jigawa State has declared that the sale of police and other trained security dogs is permissible in Islam. He also used his Friday sermon to launch a strong attack on corruption in public service, warning of divine punishment for offenders. The Chief Imam of Takur Commer...

A leading Islamic scholar in Jigawa State has declared that the sale of police and other trained security dogs is permissible in Islam.

He also used his Friday sermon to launch a strong attack on corruption in public service, warning of divine punishment for offenders.

The Chief Imam of Takur Commercial Jumu’ah Mosque in Dutse, Malam Aminu Baba Waziri, told worshippers that, based on Qur’anic guidance and the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, trading in trained professional dogs is no longer considered haram.

However, he stressed that buying, selling or eating local dogs remains prohibited in Islam.

Turning to governance, the Imam urged civil servants, political office holders and contractors to shun bribery and gratification, warning that such acts attract the anger of Allah.

He said injustice was at the root of Nigeria’s economic hardship and insecurity, adding that without fairness, problems such as banditry and kidnapping will persist.

The cleric appealed to criminals to surrender their weapons and abandon violence, warning against mob justice.

He reminded worshippers that Islamic law prescribes severe punishments, including amputation, for proven cases of theft and violent crime.

The sermon comes as Nigeria continues to battle corruption, insecurity and a struggling economic challenges that religious leaders say can only be overcome through justice, accountability and moral discipline.