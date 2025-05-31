Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN have arrested a suspected militia at Hura Village in Bassa Local government area of Plateau State.

The troops acting on credible intelligence conducted follow-up operations at the hideout of the suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, 26 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, cash sum of Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira only, one item suspected to be charm.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect is a member of a criminal syndicate involved in the killing of a herder and rustling of 1,250 cows at Tomborong in Riyom LGA of Plateau State on 27th of May.

The suspect is in custody and cooperating with investigators on the whereabouts of other members of the syndicate and their cache of weapons.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track and arrest other members of the syndicate.