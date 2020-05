Former Kano Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji, has tested negative for COVID-19 and discharged from isolation centre.

The former commissioner who was relieved of his position by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on April 18th for celebrating the death of former chief of staff, late Abba Kyari and tested positive for COVID-19 on may 7th.

Media Aide to the former commissioner, Ibrahim Yaro Dawakin Tofa confirmed his recovery to TVC News.