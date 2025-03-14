Russian President, Vladimir Putin says in theory, the idea of a ceasefire being proposed by the United States, in his country’s war with Ukraine, is right – and Russia supports it – but there are questions that must be answered.

Vladimir Putin is suggesting that Ukraine stops the mobilization and any training of its troops, and other nations should stop supplying weapons to it, during the duration of the U.S proposed-ceasefire.

President Putin also wants to know what would happen in Russia’s western Kursk region , where Ukraine occupies some territories, in the cause of the ceasefire; how the ceasefire would be verified; and how Ukraine would use the 30-day truce.

The Russian President’s comments quickly drew condemnation from the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who is accusing Putin of being “manipulative”.

He called for more sanctions on Russia.

The U.S has already placed further sanctions on Russian oil, gas and banking sectors.

President Zelensky is of the opinion that the pre-conditions being given by the Russian leader, are part of his preparation to reject the proposed ceasefire, to continue with the killing of Ukrainians.

Ukraine wants a two-stage process, which should involve a quick ceasefire, before talks about a longer-term settlement.

Russia wants all the issues to be decided in a single deal, This leaves both sides far apart, in the ongoing effort by the U.S, towards the achievement of a peace deal.

Meanwhile, Thursday evening and overnight, Russia and Ukraine reported new enemy drone attacks, across both territories.

Ukraine says seven people – including children – were injured in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv.

Russia reported a large fire at an oil facility in the southern city of Tuapse.

President Putin claimed Russia has fully taken back the Kursk region, but Ukraine says its troops would hold defensive positions in the Kursk region, as long as it is expedient.