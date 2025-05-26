Riyad Saliheen College in Olambe, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, is celebrating a remarkable academic milestone as its 2024/2025 Head Girl, Azeezah AbdulKabir, sets a new school record with an outstanding score of 321 out of 400 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).



The outstanding result not only places Azeezah among the top-performing candidates nationwide but also eclipses the school’s previous record of 298, set by former student Zainab Abdulsalam.

School officials described Azeezah’s achievement as a reflection of “exemplary discipline, academic focus, and leadership.” As Head Girl, Azeezah has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, and this latest success is seen as a natural progression of her academic journey.

“This is not just a personal victory for Azeezah, but a proud moment for the entire Riyad Saliheen community,” the school’s administration said in a statement. “She has set a new benchmark for excellence, inspiring both current and future students to aim higher.”

The school further encouraged parents and students to draw motivation from this achievement, emphasizing that such academic feats are the result of consistent effort, parental support, and a conducive learning environment.

As congratulatory messages pour in from across the community, Azeezah’s performance is being hailed as a beacon of possibility and a source of pride for the institution.

“We congratulate Azeezah AbdulKabir on this well-deserved success and look forward to the great heights she will surely reach in the future,” the statement concluded.

The school management says it plans to officially recognize Azeezah’s accomplishment at its upcoming academic awards ceremony in July.