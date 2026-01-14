Two more members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have urged their colleagues to withdraw the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu. The appeal by Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II come...

Two more members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have urged their colleagues to withdraw the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The appeal by Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II comes 24 hours after two other lawmakers adopted a similar stance.

While maintaining that the governor and his deputy breached constitutional provisions, the lawmakers say their change of position followed interventions by well-meaning leaders of the state.

With this latest development, 4 out of the 26 lawmakers who signed the notice of alleged misconduct have now indicated support for a peaceful resolution of the political impasse.

The Rivers State House of Assembly is expected to resume plenary on the 15th of January, 2026.

TVC News previously reported that two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have withdrawn their support for the ongoing impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, citing appeals from respected stakeholders within and outside the state.

The Minority Leader, Sylvanus Nwankwo, who represents the Omuma constituency, alongside Peter Abbey of the Degema Constituency, announced their change of position during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The legislators called on the Assembly to halt the impeachment process and explore alternative means of resolving the crisis.