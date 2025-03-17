Nigeria’s Opposition Lawmakers Coalition has flayed the impeachment plan against Governor Siminalayi Fubara by members of Rivers State Assembly, saying that it’s invalid as the lawmakers who are loyal to FCT minister Nyesom Wike are trying to dodge budget presentation.

Recall that the Rivers State House of Assembly today served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

This comes amid rising tensions between the governor and the Assembly over the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

In a letter dated March 13, 2025, and addressed to Speaker Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, Governor Fubara had expressed his intention to present the budget on March 19, 2025, or any other day within the month after being locked out of the Assembly last week.

The opposition federal lawmakers in a statement by its spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere knocked the state lawmakers, urging Rivers people to ignore the latest antics.

Ugochinyere said this latest move of the pro Wike lawmakers is aimed at causing crisis and raise tension in the state with their antics of commencing an illegal impeachment move.

The Federal lawmakers said there is no valid impeachment notice against the governor but a desperate strategy to divert attention from their constitutional violation of refusing to accept budget because of their evil interest to see Rivers people suffer.

According to the coalition, these anti-rivers interest Wike boys is to use the antics of dead on arrival impeachment dream to divert attention from their disobedience to the Supreme Court judgement which demands that they receive the 2025 budget from the governor which they are dodging.

They added that there is still a valid court judgement barring them from commencing any impeachment move and as long as that order remains, they can only dream of removing Fubara to help their political masturbation.

The Coalition said, “There is still a valid court judgement barring them from commencing any impeachment move and as long as that order remains, they can only dream of removing Fubara to help their political masturbation but in reality Fubara is above their dreams. These guys are local political blackmailers and propagandist , they suffered Rivers state up to Supreme court and when they won on the budget, the governor compiled and presented the budget and they ran away from receiving him meaning their interest is not the budget but to ensure the people of Rivers their own people suffer and die from hunger.

“The Governor wrote another letter to them and they claimed to have gone on recess on Friday evening and now suddenly the people who went on recess on Friday wakes up on Monday to claim they have commenced a purported impeachment, just to distract the slated budget presentation billed for this week.

“They suddenly fabricated allegations of age falsification to the same Chief Judge they once cleared just to see if they can intimidate him into joining their anti rivers plot, a move that have failed already hence their attempt to undermine the state judiciary for not supporting their plots against their own people.

“How can you fail to receive budget, run away on the agreed date and claimed to have gone on recess and suddenly in your hideout claimed to have commenced non existing impeachment on the same grounds of refusal to present budget, when you are the one running away from receiving the budget, so those allegations of imaginary offences are the desperate Abuja conceited offence for their dream of installing speaker who is Wike errand boy as governor, a move that is dead on arrival, we wish to urge rivers people to go about their business as this latest kindergarten blackmail is dead on arrival and will amount to nothing.”