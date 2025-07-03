The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has commended Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for embracing reconciliation following months of political tension that divided the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its Acting Chairman, Dr Gabriel Toby, the Forum expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention and called for the lifting of any state of emergency and full restoration of suspended democratic structures in the state.

The Forum described the protracted political crisis as “a sad development that deeply wounded the soul of our dear state and cast an undeserved shadow on our collective image, unity, progress and prosperity.”

It noted that its earlier attempts to mediate between the parties were unsuccessful, prompting a direct appeal to President Tinubu to intervene in his capacity as “father of the nation.”

“Today, we thank God Almighty and commend the recent show of maturity and courage demonstrated by both men in embracing the peace and reconciliation process,” the statement read.

While acknowledging that the terms of the settlement have yet to be made public, the Forum urged that any reconciliation agreement must align with the Nigerian Constitution and the rule of law.

It also called on political actors and citizens to see the peace accord as a fresh start for Rivers State.

“We urge everyone in Rivers State to seize this moment of reconciliation not as the end of disagreements, but as the beginning of a new chapter, marked by mutual respect, collective responsibility, and unwavering commitment to peace, progress, and unity,” the statement concluded.