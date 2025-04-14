The Rivers State Government has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refund N300 million in hosting fees after the association moved its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

In a statement issued by media aide Hector Igbikiowubo, the government rejected the NBA’s justification for the relocation, particularly its criticism of the state’s sole administrator arrangement.

The administration described the claims as “misleading and uncharitable” for an organisation that champions rule of law.

Officials clarified that President Tinubu’s imposition of a state of emergency followed constitutional due process, citing a Supreme Court ruling (SC/CV/1176/2024) which nullified non-compliant local elections.

The statement emphasised the sole administrator’s adherence to judicial decisions and commitment to restoring democratic institutions.

“The NBA should engage constructively rather than sensationalise complex constitutional matters,” the response noted, urging the legal body to reconsider its position given Rivers’ ongoing stabilisation efforts.