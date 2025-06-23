The political turmoil in Rivers State has taken a dramatic turn following the resignation of the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Goodluck Iheamnacho, amid allegations of coercion and assault.

Iheamnacho tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd) Ibok-Ete Ibas, citing a personal decision to return to the private sector.

“Sequel to the above subject matter; I humbly write to your noble office to convey to you my resignation as the Administrator, Ahoada East LGA. My decision is informed by my desire to return back to the private sector,” the letter read in part.

However, his resignation has sparked widespread speculation following the circulation of a viral video showing him allegedly being assaulted by machete-wielding hoodlums before signing the resignation letter.

In response, the Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation and is currently tracking down the individuals behind the video. Police said invitations have been extended to suspects to assist with enquiries into the unfolding incident.

Security personnel have since been deployed to the Ahoada East council headquarters, as tensions rise in the area.

Iheamnacho, who held office from 11 April to 20 July 2025, expressed his gratitude to the state government and the people of Ahoada East for the opportunity to serve.