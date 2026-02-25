Olatunji Rilwan Disu is the Acting Inspector-General of Police of Nigeria, appointed on 24 February 2026 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed Kayode Egbetokun.

A career police officer with over three decades of service, Disu’s appointment places one of the Force’s most operationally experienced commanders at the helm of the Nigeria Police Force.

Born on 13 April 1966 on Lagos Island, Lagos State, Disu has built a reputation as a reform-minded officer with extensive experience in intelligence-led policing, counter-crime operations and community engagement.

Disu began his early education at Holy Cross Cathedral Primary School and Mayflower Junior School, Ikenne, before completing his secondary education at Pobuna Secondary Grammar School, Epe, and St Gregory’s College, Lagos in 1985.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education) from Lagos State University in 1990.

He later obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies from the same institution.

Further strengthening his academic profile, he holds two Master’s degrees:

A Master’s in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University (2010)

A Master’s in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University (2022)

He has also undergone specialised training locally and internationally, including courses in small arms smuggling (Botswana), internet fraud investigations at the University of Cambridge, strategic leadership at the Police Staff College, Jos, and forensic and criminal intelligence studies at the University of Lagos.

Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force on 18 May 1992. Over the years, he served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ago Iwoye (Ogun State), Ikare and Owo (Ondo State), and in Elimbu and Elelenwo (Rivers State).

He later headed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and anti-kidnapping units in multiple states, and served as Second-in-Command of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Rivers State.

In 2005, he led Nigeria’s first police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS), serving as Contingent Commander.

While deployed in Darfur, he was appointed Acting Chief of Staff before returning to Nigeria in 2006.

Disu gained national prominence as Commander of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) from June 2015 to August 2021.

Under his leadership, the RRS adopted a partnership-based and proactive problem-solving policing model, focusing on crime mapping, hotspot patrols and visible policing.

He rebranded his officers as “The Good Guys”, promoting professionalism, restraint and citizen-friendly engagement.

The unit became known for community responsiveness — assisting motorists, responding swiftly to emergencies and even transporting a woman in labour to hospital during the COVID-19 lockdown. Officers were trained in first aid and CPR, reinforcing a “policing by consent” philosophy.

During the 2020 End SARS protests, Disu reportedly deployed RRS ambulances to assist injured protesters requiring medical care — a move seen as a humanitarian intervention amid heightened tensions.

Following his tenure in Lagos, Disu served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In August 2021, he was appointed head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) by then Inspector-General Usman Alkali Baba.

Under his leadership, the IRT recorded notable successes, including dismantling organised fraud syndicates involved in breaching bank accounts of individuals and corporate organisations.

He was promoted to Commissioner of Police in March 2023 by the Police Service Commission and later served as Commissioner of Police for Rivers State and subsequently the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He also acted as Principal Staff Officer to IGP Kayode Egbetokun before his elevation as Acting Inspector-General.

Disu is affiliated with several professional bodies, including:

International Association of Chiefs of Police

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria

National Association of Investigative Specialists (US)

International Institute of Certified Forensics Investigation Professionals

Beyond policing, Disu is an accomplished judoka and a third dan black belt.

Since beginning his judo career in 1986, he has won multiple medals, including gold at the National Sports Festival (1990), Nigerian Police Games and veteran championships.

In July 2022, he won a silver medal at the 33rd U.S. Open Judo Championship in the veteran division (−100kg category).

He previously served as Chairman of the Lagos State Judo Association and is currently Patron of the Nigerian Police Judo Association.

Under his command, the Lagos RRS received regional acclaim, including:

Best Anti-Crime Police Squad in West Africa (2016)

Most Outstanding Police Operational Officer in West Africa (2016)

Most Outstanding Anti-Crime Police Chief in West and Central Africa (2019)

2019 Man of the Year Award by the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN)

Disu’s career reflects a blend of operational toughness, intelligence coordination and community-oriented policing.

His trajectory from divisional postings to international peacekeeping, specialised intelligence leadership and command of key state formations positions him as a seasoned strategist at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with complex security challenges.

As Acting Inspector-General, expectations are high that he will leverage intelligence-led operations, inter-agency collaboration and community trust-building to strengthen internal security and modernise the Force’s operational framework.