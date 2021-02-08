The remains of Rights Activists and Convener, Civil Society Situation Room, Barrister Esther Uzoma has been buried at her home town in Idem Anara, Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State.

The funeral service took place at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Anara, Isiala Mbano on Friday.

Revd Nnaemeka Egejuru of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Ezihe, Isiala while delivering the sermon urged all Christians to take their troubles and questions in their lives to God in prayers.

The cleric said, the life of Esther Uzoma should be a lesson for us all to live lives worthy of emulation.

Also speaking, the Anglican Bishop of Uyo, Rt Reverend Prince Asukwo Antai, who said he refused to accept the news of Esther’s death at first because she was full of life, glamorous, energetic, frank, and focused, said he watched the rights activist grow, go to school, and followed her adult life and her passion for the protection of human rights.

“She was one of us, we lived together without problem. She always knew what she wanted to be very early in life. I used to call her our Attorney General.

“Who can question God? We pray that her legacies continue even with her death. Her brief life was impactful. Only God can heal grief and mend those who sorrow,” the cleric said.

On his part, the Anglican Bishop of Isiala Mbano, Bishop Godson Udochukwu Ukanwa, said Esther Uzoma lived a good life.

“It is not how long but how well. She made the most of the time she had. She was a very strong voice on gender issues. Her passion is worth emulating.

“Death is not cessation of existence; it is transformation to eternity. Esther won’t entertain any case anymore. She has laid aside the shackles of life to be free.

“While we are alive we should do what we can and learn to live a righteousness life. I console the Uzoma family. Let the hope of resurrection be your source of strength and inspiration.

“Though Esther lived a short while her name was heard more than that of those who lived much longer. I pray God to answer any question they family may raise. I pray that they should rise up and serve the Lord even more,” he said

Speaking on behalf of the family, brother of the deceased, Mr. John Uzoma, appreciated all who identified with the family in the difficult time, even as he charged all to continue to uphold the ideals Esther lived for.

On his part, her son, Barr Stephen Orji, also appreciated all for their show of love to the family in their time of grief and assured that his mother loved the people and lived for protection of the rights of the common man.

Esther Uzoma died in Abuja on January 6, 2021 after a surgery.