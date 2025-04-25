Nigerians, especially youths and women, have been encouraged to take advantage of various Federal Government initiatives aimed at improving the economy and reducing poverty and unemployment.

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Titi Laoye-Ponnle and the special Adviser to the President on Protocol, Issa Niniola were speaking at the flag-off of renewed hope women and youth empowerment.

The initiative focuses on empowering women and youths through poultry farming.

This time, eighty participants were provided with three-week-old chicks, battery cages, and poultry feed by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority NALDA, in Oba-Oke.

They are expected to rear the broilers for four weeks, after which off-takers will purchase them directly.

Special Adviser to the President on Protocol and facilitator of the programme, Issa Niniola noted that several initiatives introduced by President Bola Tinubu are beginning to yield positive outcomes.

Beneficiaries were urged to make judicious use of the opportunity and work towards ensuring the sustainability of the initiative.

Issa Niniola had donated N2.5 million to the Owode-Igbonna O’Widows Cooperative in Olorunda Local Government Area.