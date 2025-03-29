A House of Representatives aspirant for Ovia federal Constituency in Edo State, Rev. Johnny Aikpitanyi has congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, acknowledging their dedication, discipline, and spiritual sacrifice throughout the holy month.

In a goodwill message, he commended their commitment to prayer, self-restraint, and acts of charity, emphasizing that such devotion strengthens faith and fosters unity among people of different backgrounds.

He described Ramadan as a period of deep reflection, renewal, and spiritual growth, noting that the lessons learned should not end with the fast but should continue to inspire daily actions. “Your sacrifice will not be in vain,” Rev. Aikpitanyi assured, urging the faithful to uphold the values of compassion, patience, and righteousness exemplified during the holy month.

Rev. Aikpitanyi also called for sustained interfaith harmony and mutual respect, stressing that love and understanding among people of different faiths are essential for societal peace and progress. He expressed his admiration for the discipline shown by Muslims throughout Ramadan and encouraged them to continue spreading the message of peace, kindness, and generosity beyond the season.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of unity in building a better society, urging all Nigerians, regardless of religious affiliation, to work together in fostering a nation built on justice, equity, and mutual respect. He reminded the faithful that their sacrifices, prayers, and good deeds contribute to a more just and compassionate world.

As the Ramadan season concludes, Rev. Aikpitanyi prayed for divine blessings upon all who observed the fast, wishing them continued strength, wisdom, and prosperity. He expressed hope that the lessons of Ramadan would serve as a guiding light in their lives, inspiring them to be agents of positive change in their communities and beyond.