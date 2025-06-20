House of Representatives aspirant for Ovia Federal Constituency, Rev. Johnny Aikpitanyi, has strongly condemned the reported invasion and demolition of properties in Oghede community, Benin, allegedly carried out by operatives of the Nigerian Army.

The cleric-turned-politician described the actions as a “gross violation of human rights” and a betrayal of the community’s goodwill.

In a statement issued on Monday, Aikpitanyi expressed deep concern over accounts from residents who claim they were forcefully evicted from their homes after the community donated land to the Nigerian Army for the construction of a military barracks.

“It is deeply troubling that a community which gave land in good faith to support national security is now being subjected to displacement, fear, and destruction,” Aikpitanyi said. “Such actions, if proven, are unjustifiable and a complete betrayal of trust.”

The House of Reps hopeful called on Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to urgently intervene and protect the residents of Oghede from further hardship. “Our communities must not be abandoned to the mercy of forces who ought to protect them,” he warned.

While acknowledging the strategic importance of military presence in communities, Aikpitanyi stressed that such presence must not infringe upon the rights and dignity of citizens. He urged the Nigerian Army to investigate the incident and, if the allegations are true, halt all demolitions and withdraw from non-security operations in the area.

“I appeal to the military leadership to respect the law and the people’s rights. Any deviation from this undermines the public’s trust in our security institutions,” he stated.

Rev. Aikpitanyi also called on residents of Oghede to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands. He encouraged peaceful and lawful channels to seek redress while urging the Edo State House of Assembly, the National Human Rights Commission, and civil society organisations to immediately investigate the matter.

“No Nigerian should feel like a stranger or enemy in their own homeland,” he added, pledging his unwavering support for the people of Oghede and vowing to continue advocating for justice, peace, and human dignity.