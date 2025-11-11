Senior citizens under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ogun State Council, have appealed to the state government to approve the long-awaited consequential review of pensions to help them cope with the current economic challenges. In a letter addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun through the Head ...

Senior citizens under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ogun State Council, have appealed to the state government to approve the long-awaited consequential review of pensions to help them cope with the current economic challenges.

In a letter addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun through the Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, and jointly signed by NUP Chairman Waheed Oloyede and Secretary Bola Lawal, the retirees expressed concerns that their current pensions are insufficient to meet daily needs or cover essential medical expenses.

The pensioners stressed that approval of the review would enhance their purchasing power and safeguard the security and dignity of retirees in Ogun State.

They noted that their request aligns with the 2019 federal government circular on Consequential Adjustments of Pensions, which authorised adjustments for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme following the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage Act 2019.

The letter reads in part, “We particularly wish to express our gratitude for the following key interventions: The payment of accrued gratuities, up to 2019 to the beneficiaries in Ogun State.

“This gesture has brought relief and dignity to those who have selflessly served the State.

“The full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in Ogun State from 2nd July 2025 and the approval of palliative provisions for retirees who exited service from 2nd July 2025, ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the transition to the new scheme.

“Given these laudable achievements, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Ogun State Council, is encouraged and hopeful. However, we respectfully appeal to you, for your kind hearted approval of the long and much awaited Consequential Review of Pensions in line with the 2019 Federal Government Circular on Consequential Adjustments of Pensions.

“Your benevolent approval will further enhance the purchasing abilities of the affected Pensioners, who’s present earnings cannot feed them, let alone the procurement of required drugs for the various health challenges ravaging the elderly. The approval will strengthen the security and dignity of pensioners in Ogun State.”

They also urged Governor Abiodun to include retirees from tertiary institutions who voluntarily left service but met the 35 years of service or mandatory retirement age of 60 under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), ensuring they are properly captured and receive their entitlements.

Additionally, the retirees called for continuous and transparent communication regarding the full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to facilitate a smooth transition for future retirees into the system.