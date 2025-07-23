Residents of Fegin Mahe village under Ruwan Bore District in Gusau, Local Government area of Zamfara state protest the killings of over twenty people by armed bandits in their community....

Residents of Fegin Mahe village under Ruwan Bore District in Gusau, Local Government area of Zamfara state protest the killings of over twenty people by armed bandits in their community.

The armed men according to the protesters stormed their village early hours of Wednesday with sophisticated weapons and launched the attack.

An incident they described as one of the worst hit in recent times which has left the entire community in shock.

The protester were carrying placards with various inscription ” We need peace in our communities ” Government should come to our aid as promised” End killings and Kidnapping now”‘

The Locals who staged a protest in front of the Government House Gusau, says their action is to draw the state Government’s attention to ending the killings of innocent citizens as promised.

According to them some of the corpses are still laying in the bush as no one can access the bush due to the fear of being killed or kidnapped by the bandits.

Despite the large number of the protesters, no one from the government side addresses them and till the time of filling this report, there has not been any response from the state government on the incident not the protest.