Residents of Jimrawa community in Kaura Namoda Local government area of Zamfara state staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Government House, Gusau over what they described as Continuous killing and abduction by armed bandits.

The protesters who are mostly Women, Children and youths in large number say they abandoned their ancestoral homes for over two years due to attacks by Fulani militias.

They want the Federal and Zamfara state Government to address the problem as they vow not to leave the street nor return to their village until adequate security is provided.

This is the second time in one week communities in Zamfara state are protesting at the Main entrance gate of the government House, Gusau.