The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday commenced its rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across designated centres, but the process was hampered by significant technical hitches in parts of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Candidates at the JAMB office in Owerri, which houses three examination centres, expressed their frustration to TVC News over system failures that prevented them from completing their examinations.

Many of them, some of whom travelled long distances to sit for the test, reported that their computer systems abruptly shut down due to network issues even before the allotted time elapsed.

The technical issues appeared to affect mostly candidates scheduled for the 6:30 a.m. session, many of whom were left waiting for hours without clear communication or alternative arrangements.

Several students described the experience as disheartening and financially draining, especially given the additional expenses incurred to travel and secure accommodation in Owerri.

The Director of JAMB in Imo State refused to talk to TVC News on Camera, though affected candidates are calling for an immediate resolution and fair compensation in the form of another opportunity to sit for the exam under more stable conditions.

The UTME is a critical step for Nigerian students seeking admission into tertiary institutions, and any irregularities in its administration can have far-reaching implications for their academic futures.