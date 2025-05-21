The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources, Upstream, and the Special Committee on Crude Oil Theft have resolved to jointly introduce five bills aimed at addressing key challenges affecting Nigeria’s oil industry.

Chairman of the two Committees, Alhassan Doguwa, made this known at a joint meeting in Abuja.

He said the proposed bills are part of a legislative intervention to support national efforts in securing oil and gas assets and curbing crude oil theft.

One of the bills seeks to establish a National Commission that will be empowered to prevent and prosecute pipeline vandalism and other oil sector-related crimes.

Mr. Doguwa says the bills are not individual efforts but represent members’ collective commitment to addressing the challenges in the sector