The House of Representatives will reconvene for an emergency sitting on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to review matters arising from the recent announcement of the 2027 General Election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This was conveyed to members through an internal memorandum by the Office of the Speaker late Friday, drawing attention to the constitutional and national significance of the development and the need for timely legislative consideration.

Spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi, says the emergency sitting reflects the resolve of the House to respond promptly to issues with far-reaching implications for the nation’s democratic process.

He added that deliberations would focus on relevant legislative matters connected to the announcement, in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the National Assembly.